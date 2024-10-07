Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. 317,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Zillow Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

