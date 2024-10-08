1,173 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 555.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

