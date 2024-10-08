1,193 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. CTF Capital Management LP now owns 32,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $6,296,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The firm has a market cap of $814.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $185.16.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.