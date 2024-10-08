1,705 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,225,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 307.32 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $131.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 over the last quarter.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

