19,068 Shares in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 250,167 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,035,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

