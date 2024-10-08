19,300 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Get National Grid alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $86,218,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in National Grid by 19.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 8,101.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 1.5 %

NGG opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.