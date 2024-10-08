24,265 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 122,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $282.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

