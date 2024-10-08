316 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 382,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 66,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $183.83. 1,761,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,375,080. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $953.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

