32,046 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Otis Worldwide makes up 2.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,181,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

OTIS stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

