3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lessened by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $140.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

