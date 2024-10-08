63,279 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Purchased by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF makes up about 1.9% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,679 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000.

Shares of FELC opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

