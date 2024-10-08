64,477 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASE Technology Price Performance
NYSE:ASX opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
