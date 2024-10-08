6,676 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. XN LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Salesforce by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $287.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,003. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.05 and a 200-day moving average of $264.06. The company has a market capitalization of $278.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

