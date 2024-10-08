67,800 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 46,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

