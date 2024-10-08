83,000 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,319,000 after buying an additional 899,666 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $7,951,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $5,470,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 327,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after buying an additional 321,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 5.6 %

SiriusPoint stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

