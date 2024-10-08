89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.72. 103,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 973,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 196,329 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 173.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in 89bio by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 402,999 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

