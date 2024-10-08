Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

