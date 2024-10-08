Achain (ACT) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.29 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

