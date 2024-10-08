ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Xiao Xing Sells 90,396 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338,510 shares in the company, valued at $49,412,716.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Xiao Xing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $14,987,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 2,762,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $8,640,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $4,802,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.