ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ADEN opened at $42.19 on Monday. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $302,328.00. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

