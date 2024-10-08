Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

