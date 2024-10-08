Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,064,000 after acquiring an additional 631,811 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

