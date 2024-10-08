Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARE. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.16.

ARE stock opened at C$21.79 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

