AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $7.25. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 155,150 shares changing hands.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITT. StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $213.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.