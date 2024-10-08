Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Aion has a market capitalization of $894,099.62 and approximately $41.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00070453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006993 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,954.25 or 0.40003560 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

