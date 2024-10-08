Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $152.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegion traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $146.35, with a volume of 15980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.01.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
