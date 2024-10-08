Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Allegion Trading Up 0.3 %
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.
Institutional Trading of Allegion
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
