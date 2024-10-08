ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,882 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.2% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 58,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $15.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

