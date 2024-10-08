Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,626,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.