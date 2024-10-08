Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,564,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $701.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $725.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $676.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

