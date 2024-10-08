Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

