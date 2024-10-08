Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

