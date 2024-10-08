Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $334.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

