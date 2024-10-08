Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Shares of IBM opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

