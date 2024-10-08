Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 23,864 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,964,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $272.48 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

