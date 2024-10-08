Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $223.36 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

