Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cross Staff Investments Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,471 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

