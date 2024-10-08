Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.71 and last traded at $182.63. Approximately 7,762,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,801,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

