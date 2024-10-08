American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.87.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $273.87 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $276.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in American Express by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in American Express by 2,196.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

