American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AFG traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.21. 38,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $138.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

