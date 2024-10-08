Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 166.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $490.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

