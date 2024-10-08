Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.75. 82,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $490.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.42.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

