Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $6.10. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15,445 shares changing hands.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,560. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 210,339 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $375,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.