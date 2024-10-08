Analysts Set Expectations for Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $198.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.96. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $142.65 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 46.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

