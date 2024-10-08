AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.61.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

