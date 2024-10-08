Andrew King Buys 22 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,425 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £313.50 ($410.29).

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Price Performance

MNDI stock traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,403.50 ($18.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,249. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,304 ($17.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.65.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 8,108.11%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.