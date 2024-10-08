Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,315.17 ($30.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,451.50 ($32.08). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($32.00), with a volume of 2,653,956 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.95) to GBX 2,700 ($35.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.79) to GBX 2,590 ($33.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.53).

Anglo American Trading Down 6.0 %

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,315.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The company has a market cap of £27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,397.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,372.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($27.89) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($33,466.82). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,244 in the last 90 days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

