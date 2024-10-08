ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.79 million and approximately $534,686.14 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,368,685 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,852,574.10001649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.10173182 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $702,906.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

