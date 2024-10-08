Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $212.92 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.27.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.