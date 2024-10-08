Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $212.92 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.