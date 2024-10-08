Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.88 and last traded at $225.69. Approximately 10,060,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 60,899,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,039,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 179,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,899,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.



